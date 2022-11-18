FORA Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 446.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,713 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 1.0% of FORA Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Netflix by 483.3% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $5.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.40. The company had a trading volume of 200,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,828,690. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $694.16. The stock has a market cap of $128.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

