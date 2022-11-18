FORA Capital LLC Invests $2.17 Million in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 224.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after acquiring an additional 30,829 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.4 %

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

HLT stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $138.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,100. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.53. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.