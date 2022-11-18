FORA Capital LLC Invests $3.05 Million in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,143 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,058,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 5,265.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $294,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,494,428 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $292,414,000 after acquiring an additional 32,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.33. The stock had a trading volume of 46,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,235. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.02 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

