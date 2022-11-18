FORA Capital LLC Lowers Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

FORA Capital LLC cut its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,406 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 6,433.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake
In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Snowflake Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of SNOW traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,642,707. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $404.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.80 and its 200-day moving average is $156.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.48 and a beta of 0.86.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
Featured Articles
