FORA Capital LLC Lowers Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

FORA Capital LLC cut its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,406 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 6,433.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $120.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.49.

Shares of SNOW traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,642,707. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $404.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.80 and its 200-day moving average is $156.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

