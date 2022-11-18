FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,736,000. Newmont accounts for approximately 0.7% of FORA Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,339,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,336,337,000 after acquiring an additional 703,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,911,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,316,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,227,237,000 after acquiring an additional 270,396 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 182.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,547,688,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699,677 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,502,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,390,565,000 after acquiring an additional 69,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Newmont to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Newmont Price Performance

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,245.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,502 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.62. The stock had a trading volume of 205,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,701,177. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.96.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.