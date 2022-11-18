FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,000. Linde comprises 1.2% of FORA Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Linde by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,790,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,626,729,000 after acquiring an additional 125,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,202,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,221 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,695,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,376,207,000 after buying an additional 552,675 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,966,719,000 after buying an additional 1,450,317 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Linde by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,864,965,000 after buying an additional 1,303,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.7 %

LIN traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $332.70. 22,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,300. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. HSBC cut their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($381.44) to €355.00 ($365.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Linde in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.72.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.