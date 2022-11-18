FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 22,908 Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 9.0% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 70.8% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 30.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

Sempra Stock Performance

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.20. The company had a trading volume of 30,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,315. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.37. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.