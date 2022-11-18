FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 22,908 Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 9.0% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 70.8% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 30.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 64.24%.
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
