FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 8,778 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 14.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 19.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 27.8% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 5.0% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 68.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.
Shares of Align Technology stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.34. 19,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,749. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $695.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.68.
Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.
