Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 23,800 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 78.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth $41,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in eBay by 982.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.19.

Shares of EBAY opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.90. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $76.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

