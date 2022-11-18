Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 33,400 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,588,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,247,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 263,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,101,000 after purchasing an additional 76,545 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of GPC opened at $179.40 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $183.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

