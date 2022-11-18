Forsta AP Fonden Buys 11,900 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $7,227,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,711,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,886,556.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 312,000 shares of company stock worth $26,640,900. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 2.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE:LYV opened at $71.85 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $67.53 and a one year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.64 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.67.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.