Forsta AP Fonden Buys 4,600 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $3,460,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,293,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total value of $2,419,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares in the company, valued at $184,565,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $7,429,680. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $278.17 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $862.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $282.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

