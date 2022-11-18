Forsta AP Fonden Grows Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Catalent were worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 1.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 35.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $136,115.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,642,356 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT opened at $42.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.94 and its 200-day moving average is $91.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $136.13.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

