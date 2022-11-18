Forsta AP Fonden Has $7.14 Million Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $7,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 807,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,417,000 after buying an additional 230,890 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average of $35.51. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.46.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $218.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 71.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

