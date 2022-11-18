Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Dover were worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Dover by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock opened at $138.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.18.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.09.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

