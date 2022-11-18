Forsta AP Fonden Sells 13,900 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $417,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,079 shares of company stock worth $9,130,653 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.63.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $124.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $166.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

