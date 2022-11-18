Forsta AP Fonden Sells 32,400 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 2.6 %

CHRW stock opened at $95.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.