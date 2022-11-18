Forsta AP Fonden Sells 400 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $569,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $3,865,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 100,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,501,000 after buying an additional 60,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $2,452,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total value of $3,818,283.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,598.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total value of $3,818,283.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,598.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock worth $14,122,890 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $829.98 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $848.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $754.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $692.93. The firm has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $813.67.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

