Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 375.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Fortinet by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Fortinet by 902.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $54.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

