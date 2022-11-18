Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the October 15th total of 5,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Fortive Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,591. Fortive has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.63 and its 200 day moving average is $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Fortive by 26.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Fortive by 19.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Fortive by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Fortive by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortive to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.