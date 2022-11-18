Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,890,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 13,000,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $28,400,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth $26,000. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 0.9 %

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.16. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

