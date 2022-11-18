Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Shares Down 5.6%

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) shares were down 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 570 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.42.

Get Four Seasons Education (Cayman) alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. It also offers consulting service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.