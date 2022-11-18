Frank Russell Ellett Purchases 10,000 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Stock

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $349,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,408.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Frank Russell Ellett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

On Monday, November 14th, Frank Russell Ellett bought 5,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.53 per share, with a total value of $172,650.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 1.3 %

AUB stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.07. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $180.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.50 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.