Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock Position Lowered by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 26,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,311 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.9% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BEN opened at $26.13 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 44,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $188,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,980,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,317,120.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,039,930 shares of company stock worth $42,812,454. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BEN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

