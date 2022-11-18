Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Frax Price Index Share has a total market cap of $120.65 million and approximately $87,802.73 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00006614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Frax Price Index Share

Frax Price Index Share was first traded on March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Price Index Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Price Index Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

