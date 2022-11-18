Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock.

Freight Technologies Trading Down 11.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRGT opened at $0.34 on Monday. Freight Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52.

Institutional Trading of Freight Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Freight Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.04% of Freight Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freight Technologies Company Profile

Freight Technologies, Inc operates as a transportation logistics technology platform company. The company through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc, provides business to business cross-border shipping logistics. Its Fr8App uses proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and improve matching and operation efficiency via technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation and fleet management, and capacity solutions.

Further Reading

