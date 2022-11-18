Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Short Interest Update

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 548,600 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the October 15th total of 622,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Frequency Therapeutics Stock Down 10.0 %

Frequency Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.88. 392,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,110. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

Institutional Trading of Frequency Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 245.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 71,596 shares during the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently commented on FREQ shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

(Get Rating)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

