Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells $499,837.50 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Randy Gottfried sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $499,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,389.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Freshworks Price Performance

Freshworks stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 72.3% in the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 11,595,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866,700 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth approximately $52,342,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 37.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,129 shares during the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth approximately $51,705,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 75.6% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,199,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,193 shares during the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freshworks Company Profile

FRSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.77.

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

