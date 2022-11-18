Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given a $17.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price target on Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ULCC. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Frontier Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Group to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.18.

NASDAQ:ULCC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,942. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULCC. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth about $89,000. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the first quarter worth about $386,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the first quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the first quarter worth about $1,625,000.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

