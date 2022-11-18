Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) PT Raised to $16.00

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ULCC. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Group to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.18.
Frontier Group Trading Down 2.7 %
ULCC stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Frontier Group
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.
