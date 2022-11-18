FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR) Shares Down 0.4%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.79 and last traded at $29.79. 26,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.90.
FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.1 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.