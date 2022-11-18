fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Short Interest Update

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 44,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signify Wealth bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV Stock Performance

Shares of FUBO stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.05. 10,607,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,539,977. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About fuboTV

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on fuboTV from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush upgraded fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.11.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

