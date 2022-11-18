FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Short Interest Down 9.5% in October

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,640,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 57,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $3.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.74. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.16 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 118.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 19.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 14.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 99,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 172,590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 125.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 220,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 122,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Featured Articles

