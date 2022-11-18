Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) PT Raised to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FULC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $42.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.71.

FULC opened at $6.81 on Monday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $354.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

