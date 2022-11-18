Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLGT. TheStreet cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.54. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $109.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average is $48.18.

Insider Activity at Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 33.82% and a return on equity of 22.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $27,400.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,094.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $27,400.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,094.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $29,821.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,827.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 629,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,347,000 after purchasing an additional 379,882 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7,094.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 319,836 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 73.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,954,000 after acquiring an additional 288,308 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 254.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 227,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 163,083 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,825,000 after acquiring an additional 149,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

(Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.