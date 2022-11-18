Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FLGT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

FLGT stock opened at $35.89 on Monday. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $109.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 33.82% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Equities analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $27,400.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,094.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $29,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,827.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $27,400.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,094.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 152.0% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 629,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,347,000 after buying an additional 379,882 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 7,094.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 319,836 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 73.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,954,000 after buying an additional 288,308 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 254.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 227,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after buying an additional 163,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,825,000 after buying an additional 149,014 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

