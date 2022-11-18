Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Short Interest Down 10.0% in October

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the October 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 974,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Funko stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.87. Funko has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.38.

In related news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $870,271.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Funko news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $870,271.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $610,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,509.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Funko by 625.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 878,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,600,000 after acquiring an additional 757,101 shares during the period. Bayberry Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Funko by 88.8% during the third quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,860,000 after buying an additional 555,000 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 56.0% in the third quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,962,000 after buying an additional 425,633 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Funko during the second quarter worth about $6,896,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Funko during the third quarter valued at about $4,536,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNKO. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

