FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Issued By Oppenheimer

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Eagle Point Credit in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Eagle Point Credit’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

ECC opened at $11.06 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 5.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 13,616 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Eagle Point Credit by 492.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 5.8% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 41,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. 19.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

