FY2023 EPS Estimates for Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Lifted by Chardan Capital

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Chardan Capital boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Pear Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.68). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pear Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Pear Therapeutics stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. Pear Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 10,578 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $28,772.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 539,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,259.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 995,150 shares of company stock worth $2,112,352. Corporate insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

