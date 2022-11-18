FY2023 EPS Estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Lifted by Analyst

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2022

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCNGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Waste Connections in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the company will earn $5.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.49. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $5.65 per share.

WCN has been the topic of several other reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$180.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$150.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$152.33.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at C$185.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$184.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$173.35. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of C$148.05 and a 52 week high of C$195.33. The stock has a market cap of C$47.58 billion and a PE ratio of 44.36.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.51 billion.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$187.38, for a total value of C$1,311,679.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,400,936.07.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Connections (TSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.