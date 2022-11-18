FY2023 EPS Estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Lifted by Analyst

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Waste Connections in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the company will earn $5.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.49. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $5.65 per share.

WCN has been the topic of several other reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$180.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$150.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$152.33.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at C$185.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$184.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$173.35. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of C$148.05 and a 52 week high of C$195.33. The stock has a market cap of C$47.58 billion and a PE ratio of 44.36.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.51 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$187.38, for a total value of C$1,311,679.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,400,936.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

