FY2024 EPS Estimates for Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) Raised by Analyst

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating) – Brookline Capital Management raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Antibe Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.59). Brookline Capital Management has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Antibe Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

TSE:ATE opened at C$0.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88. Antibe Therapeutics has a one year low of C$0.47 and a one year high of C$0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 14.66.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics ( TSE:ATE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.01.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

