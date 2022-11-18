FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Innate Pharma S.A. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Innate Pharma in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Innate Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Innate Pharma’s FY2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

IPHA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Innate Pharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Innate Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €3.10 ($3.20) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Innate Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Innate Pharma Stock Down 2.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ IPHA opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. Innate Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $5.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPHA. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in Innate Pharma by 366.8% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 181,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 142,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 27.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 108,335 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 156.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.