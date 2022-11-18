GAP (NYSE:GPS) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 5.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GPS. StockNews.com downgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.99.

GPS stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07. GAP has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other GAP news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $124,418.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at $356,008.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 44.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,790 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of GAP by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 50,463 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in GAP in the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in GAP by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,192,000 after buying an additional 415,813 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

