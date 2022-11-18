GAP (NYSE:GPS) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $12.71, but opened at $13.85. GAP shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 139,728 shares traded.

The apparel retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.70. GAP had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. GAP’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. GAP’s payout ratio is -59.41%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays upgraded GAP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on GAP from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.09.

In related news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $124,418.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of GAP by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of GAP by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.80.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

