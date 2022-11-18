Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Short Interest Down 8.3% in October

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMNGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the October 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,269. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Garmin by 4.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,302,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,225,000 after buying an additional 108,086 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Garmin by 8.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 189.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $90.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.76.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

