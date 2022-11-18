Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Yvonne Genovese Sells 175 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $59,634.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,117.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, September 12th, Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of Gartner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90.

Shares of IT stock opened at $332.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $346.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 0.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the first quarter worth $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 21.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.13.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

