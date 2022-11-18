Gary Smith Acquires 1,241 Shares of Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) Stock

Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD – Get Rating) insider Gary Smith purchased 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$28.20 ($18.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,996.20 ($23,487.38).

Ampol Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07.

Ampol Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Ampol’s previous Interim dividend of $0.52. Ampol’s payout ratio is 42.26%.

About Ampol

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

