Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.07-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.58 billion-$3.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.56 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTES. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE GTES traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.57. 1,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,018. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $860.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTES. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $860,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 14,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,427,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

