GateToken (GT) Market Cap Reaches $388.43 Million

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One GateToken token can now be bought for $3.59 or 0.00021491 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $388.43 million and $2.29 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,694.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010799 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00035957 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00042844 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005890 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00237686 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003722 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.63446017 USD and is down -2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,627,618.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

