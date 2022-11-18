GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $15.75

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.75, but opened at $15.32. GDS shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 4,975 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Nomura lowered shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.07.

GDS Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $344.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GDS in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 109.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GDS during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GDS by 836.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in GDS by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GDS

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

See Also

